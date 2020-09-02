Kolkata: The Bengali film fraternity mourned the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. It said Pranab Mukherjee was a humble soul. He was a person who loved watching films amid his hectic schedule.

Film makers Srijit Mukherji and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay, and actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Dev remembered the Bharat Ratna awardee. They all said that Mukherjee never forgot his roots.

Srijit said that he had met the former President at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the screening of Jaatishwar. He also met him during the National Award ceremony for Chotushkone.

“An impeccable gentleman, genuine film lover, extremely humble person despite being such a celebrated politician, an erstwhile President & a Bharat Ratna. Deepest condolences,” Srijit said in a tweet.

The filmmaker also recalled how Mukherjee sat through the special screening of Jaatishwar and conveyed his appreciation. He never forgot his roots,” Srijit pointed out.

Shiboprosad also remembered the screening of his Muktodhara at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Mukherjee’s interest in films.

“Rarely in life, you come across people who leave an impact on you forever. It was incredible meeting former President Pranab Mukherjee for the screening of Muktodhara at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Rest in peace, Sir,” Shiboprasad tweeted.

In a tweet, Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee said also expressed his sadness.” Our honourable former President of India and the pride of Bengal Mr Pranab Mukherjee is no more with us. Rest in peace sir,” Prosenjit tweeted.

Actor turned Trinamool Congress MP Dev tweeted, “That’s a Huge loss to the entire Nation..Rest in Peace #PranabMukherjee Sir.”

Mukherjee died Monday following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments at an Army Hospital in New Delhi. He was cremated with full state honours Tuesday.