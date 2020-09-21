Kolkata: Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has threatened legal action against a video chatting app. The chatting app has used Nusrat Jahan’s photograph in an advertisement without due permission. In fact the chatting app has said people will have the chance of becoming ‘friends’ with the actor-turned-politician if they use the app.

Nusrat took to her verified Twitter account Monday to protest against the ‘unacceptable’ behaviour by the makers of the app. She tagged the Police Commissioner of Kolkata, Anuj Sharma, in her tweet.

“This is totally unacceptable – using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of @KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally. @CPKolkata,” Nusrat tweeted Monday.

See tweet: https://twitter.com/nusratchirps/status/1307922986524000258

sKolkata Police has started investigating the matter on the basis of Nusrat’s tweet.

Replying to the actress-politician’s tweet, Commissioner Sharma tagged Kolkata Police Detective Department, which replied: “Sir, We have taken a note of the matter and the same is being looked into by our concerned section for necessary action. Regards.”

Nusrat is currently in Delhi attending the monsoon session of the Parliament. She has been elected as an MP from the Basirhat constituency in West Bengal.