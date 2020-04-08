Cuttack: Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani won laurels from several quarters for performing his official duties soon after the completion of his father’s funeral here Tuesday.

Chayani’s father Damodar Chayani ,98, a retired administrator, breathed his last here early in the morning.

Damodar was born in Jagatsinghpur district in 1922. He had served as Athagarh sub-collector, family sources said.

Several senior government officials, members of social outfits and eminent persons visited Chayani’s official residence to pay their last respect to the departed soul. Damodar’s last rites were performed at Swargadwar cremation ground in Puri. Chayani reached office soon after performing the last rites of his father.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolence and praised Chayani for performing his duties even after losing his father. “Despite his personal loss, Chayani did not opt for a day’s leave. His gesture has proved his dedication to his service and to the people. Odisha salutes Chayani’s inspirational work,” Patnaik said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also praised Chayani for his dedication to his office. “Chayani’s gesture towards people’s cause during this fight against coronavirus would inspire the people of Odisha,” Pradhan said.

State government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi also showered praises on the Cuttack Collector.