Berhampur: An affordable UVC (Ultraviolet-C) sole sanitiser machine was developed by the Berhampur based-Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here to battle coronavirus pandemic, Monday.

The new machine to be used for disinfection of shoes was launched at the ITI premises by Subrato Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority, during a video conference, Monday.

The new machine using sensor and ultraviolet rays has been built at a cost ranging between Rs 6,000 and 7,000. The new machine will completely disinfect feet and shoes of corona warriors within eight to 10 seconds and protect them from infections.

The first machine was handed over for installation at Tata COVID-19 hospital at Sitalapalli by ITI principal Rajat Kumar Panigrahi.

The device has a covered portable platform with a shoe sole receiving surface. The person will have to stand on the machine, placing shoe soles on the surface. Within just eight seconds, the sanitisation process will get completed.

Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, principal of the ITI, said that the machine produces adequate energy to damage and alter DNA of all kinds of potentially harmful microorganisms at the bottom of shoes.

Among others KVR Chary, director IISER, Dr Uma Shankar Mishra, nodal officer of Tata COVID Hospital and all staff, faculty and students of ITI were present at the launching ceremony.

PNN