Berhampur: Marking the 105th birth anniversary of the legendary Biju Patnaik, students of ITI, Berhampur in Ganjam district have made a 3D sculpture of the former Chief Minister of Odisha. This is the first time that a chief minister’s 3D picture has been made with the help of software technology by the students.

Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, Principal, ITI, Berhampur shared the information Friday. “This 3D installation shows a new era of skill development with computer graphics, welding, grinding, cutting and painting skills all put together. In the coming days such ‘3D graphics sculpture fabrication art’ will help political parties to attract people to meeting places and create employment as well,” he said.

“By this concept any sculptures up to 100 feet high with the sky colour as background can be made and installed. The virtue of such sculptures is that they can be shifted to anywhere at any time. Only scrap metal sheets go into making of such sculptures which is why they are light weight and less expensive at that,” the principal added.

PNN