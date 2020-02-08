Berhampur: An open scrap museum titled ‘Mind, Heart and Hands Show’ was inaugurated by Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) chairman Subroto Bagchi on the campus of Berhampur ITI Friday.

After watching the installations of aesthetically designed sculptures that have been made using metal scraps, Bagchi heaped praise on the students. “Berhampur ITI has created a niche for itself in the entire world in the field of skill development. It has set an example for other ITIs and technology institutions,” he said.

Bagchi further informed that a ‘Centre of Excellence’ will come up in the ITI for improving skills of the students. “Steps would be taken to ensure that 33 per cent of girl students are selected during campus placement drive,” he declared.

There are 20 models made out of scraps of several heights ranging between 7 and 70 feet high on display. Of them, the most attractive ones are a 73 feet tall guitar, a 22.8 feet high fishing rod with a hook and a fish, and a 32 feet tall giraffe. These installations have already made their entries to India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

These apart, there is a ‘Sudaksha’ chariot to make girl students aware of various schemes under the government’s ‘Sudaksha Yojana’.

Similarly, a 28-foot-high Predator, a 22.3-foot-high Iron Man, a six-foot-high Terminator, an 18-foot-high dolphin, an eight-foot-high and 17-foot long helicopter, a nine-foot-tall ‘chetak’ helicopter, a 13-foot-high Predator, a 16-foot-tall deer, a six-foot-high robot, a 17-foot-tall reindeer, a 22-foot-long wall lizard, a 13-foot-high peacock, a 15-foot high King Kong, a 3D cow and a military tank are also there in the museum.

