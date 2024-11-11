Berhampur: A recent social media post by the Superintendent of Police, Berhampur has gone viral as he used different emojis to cover the faces of the accused persons arrested in an assault case.

The post includes the faces of the four accused who have been covered with emojis portraying different emotions like one is pleading, another disappointed and a frowned, adding humour to the post.

“Gopalpur Police team arrested four persons for assaulting a father and son,” the SP said in a post on X Friday and it crossed 1.3 million views till Monday morning.

Gopalpur Police team arrested four persons for assaulting father and son. pic.twitter.com/LiK5ys1WhM — SP BERHAMPUR (@SP_BERHAMPUR) November 7, 2024

As many as 2,952 users have liked it, while 925 have reposted and 218 commented on the post by the time.

In their reply, several users have praised Berhampur Police for portraying humour touch with the arrest of the accused persons. Several users praised the Berhampur Police post for blending humour with the arrest announcement.

The accused were arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting K Ganesh Reddy (34) and his father K Kalu Reddy November 4 following a quarrel, the police said.

“It’s not for the first time, I have posted several arrested accused persons on social media sites, particularly in the official handle of X by covering their faces with emojis in the past,” said SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M.

He was very surprised as this post has taken the internet by storm. Earlier one of his posts of accused gamblers with emoji in X handle October 16 had crossed 2,02,000 views followed by 5,306 viewers in a post October 25, where a person was arrested by Berhampur Sadar police in a cheating case.

“It serves a dual purpose – the accused will be faced with an embracing situation and also fulfil the Supreme Court guidelines which restrict to showing the face of the accused in public”, said the SP.

PTI