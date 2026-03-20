Berhampur: The PG Department of English at Berhampur University organised a one-day career counselling workshop Thursday on “Career Opportunities in Education and the Corporate World,” aimed at guiding postgraduate students and research scholars on emerging career paths.

The programme was held under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor Geetanjali Dash and PG Council Chairman Sukant Kumar Tripathy.

Resource persons included former professor E. Raja Rao and State Bank of India Branch Manager Ritesh Kumar Panda, who shared academic and industry perspectives.

Assistant Professor T. Eswar Rao convened the workshop and introduced the speakers and theme.

Former professor Balabhadra Tripathy highlighted diverse career prospects, while department coordinator Anil Kumar Tiriya supported the event’s organisation.

Raja Rao conducted two sessions on soft skills and employment opportunities for English postgraduates, emphasising communication and adaptability.

Panda spoke on the banking sector’s role in employment generation and the impact of digital transformation on job trends in India.

The workshop enhanced participants’ awareness of career options and employability skills. It concluded with a vote of thanks by Rao.