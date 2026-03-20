Bhubaneswar: Odisha para-athletes made a strong impact on Day 1 of the 24th National Para Athletics Championship 2026, securing 2 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

The championship commenced with great enthusiasm at Kalinga Stadium, bringing together top para-athletes from across the country and witnessing high-energy performances across events.

Leading the medal tally for the host state, Jayanti Behera clinched the gold medal in the Women’s 100m T47 event with an impressive timing of 13.17 seconds, showcasing excellent speed and determination.

In the Women’s 100m T12 category, Janaki Oram delivered a standout performance to win the gold medal, clocking 13.81 seconds, marking one of the key highlights of the day.

In the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event, Ranjit Chanda secured a bronze medal with a throw of 55.55 meters, while Satyanarayan Jena also put up a strong performance with a distance of 51.49 meters, finishing among the top competitors.

Adding to the tally, Kamalakanta Nayak clinched a bronze medal in the Men’s 100m T53 event with a timing of 20.81 seconds, delivering a commendable sprint effort.

Further strengthening Odisha’s performance, Kabita Prabahue earned a silver medal in the Women’s 100m T13 event, finishing with a timing of 16.05 seconds.

Odisha’s strong start reflects the athletes’ hard work, preparation, and competitive spirit, setting a positive tone for the remaining days of the championship.