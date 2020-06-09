Berhampur: The Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) department of Berhampur University which is also known as Bhanj Vihar is functioning sans lecturers.

The said university is one of the most reputed universities in Odisha. It has been a preferred university for students from not only Odisha but also from other states. But the MJMC department is now devoid of any lecturers be it permanent, temporary or contractual.

Until April, two guest lecturers were somehow managing the show. As their contract got expired in April, they left and there has since been no lecturer in the department.

Some days ago, the university administration appointed a lecturer of History department as the coordinator of the MJMC department.

The condition of the law department is not good either. After the retirement of chief professor Bhagirathy Panigrahi, only one lecture is somehow managing the department.

Due to staff crunch in both the departments, students, particularly those who are doing research, are suffering the most.

The students met the vice-chancellor and handed over a memorandum to him detailing their woes.

When contacted, the university’s media cell chairman Balabhadra Tripathy said the process of appointment is underway and soon the problem will be solved.

