Cockroaches are uninvited guests at homes. They are most commonly found in kitchens, store rooms and bathrooms. Nowadays, many chemical products are in the market to drive them away.

But, the chemical products might also have a bad effect on health. Especially at homes where there are children, products containing these chemicals should not be used at all.

People make many efforts to drive them away, but the cockroaches are adamant. We are going to tell you some such home remedies, by adopting you can get rid of these cockroaches from home.

Kerosene: Kerosene can be used to drive away cockroaches. While cleaning the house, wipe the corners of the house by pouring kerosene. If you want, you can also spray kerosene oil in the corners. By doing this, the cockroaches will run away from the house and will not even lay eggs.

Use Cloves: We use cloves in food but, it will also be used for cockroach. The scent of cloves helps to get rid of cockroaches. If you want, keep it in the fridge, kitchen almirah, rack etc. By doing this, cockroaches will never come there.

Mixture of boric acid, flour and sugar: Take the dough to drive away cockroaches and mix equal amounts of boric acid and sugar. Put it on the regular of place of cockroach. Cockroaches will die by eating it. While using it, keep in mind that it should be kept out of reach of children and pets.

Boric Powder: Sprinkle boric powder in the places where cockroaches live. Cockroaches will run away from its smell and will not come again. Remember to close the door when spraying boric powder so that children and pets cannot enter the room.