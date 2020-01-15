Bhubaneswar: Following a statement on demolishing of illegal buildings in the Capital city, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has cautioned people against buying property that has not been approved by the BDA.

As per sources, the BDA, Monday, said that it has decided to demolish about 150 illegal buildings in the city following approval from the Odisha Development Authority (ODA). Reportedly, the BDA has also contacted a company that deals with demolition of apartments and is planning to raze the constructions that have come up on government lands or without approvals through controlled-implosion method.

“We have 6,000 cases of illegal construction pending in ODA court and have received demolition approval for about 150 buildings. However, people can appeal to the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) and High Court against it. But we strongly suggest buyers to invest in properties that have been approved by the BDA,” BDA Vice Chairman Prem Chandra Chaudhary said.

Taking to twitter earlier, BDA advised citizens ‘to double check any sub-divided/part plot from any person/builder if prior layout approval for the plot has not been approved by the BDA.’ Residential scheme plots or buildings allotted by BDA/Housing Board/ G.A. Department would not require layout approval, however for construction of building, prior permission of BDA/BMC is needed, the tweet added.

The demolition of structures vis-a-vis implosion has garnered much attention after 343 flats in Maradu of Kochi, Kerala, were brought down following violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. While many have welcomed BDA’s move taking action against the illegal structures, other have pointed out the corrupt nexus between the BDA officials and builders of which the people will pay the ultimate price.

“They (BDA) have surreptitiously approved a large number of such constructions and now they want to demolish the buildings which the common man has bought from his life savings. How did the plans of such constructions get approved in first place? What will happen to the families who have been living in these apartments for ages,” questioned Mihir Mohanty, head of a resident welfare society here.

While sources say that the BDA has reportedly registered cases against 423 builders, around 1,200 families will be affected if BDA goes ahead with demolition of these buildings. Before demolition the BDA and BMC will make a joint appeal to the occupants to vacate the buildings and will seal the area as per Section 92(2) of ODA (Amendment) Act, 2015.