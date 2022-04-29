The official trailer of Odia film Daman with top star Babusan in the lead was released last Republic Day on various social media platforms to overwhelming responses from the netizens. The 2.46 minutes clip portrays a doctor’s relentless fight against superstitions to save human lives in a remote village of Malkangiri, a tribal district of Odisha. Being based on real events, the trailer came as a refreshing change and little wonder that it struck an immediate cord with the viewers.

Coming from reel to real, what is significant is that at a time when medicine practitioners do almost anything to get plush urban postings, there are some who not only choose to work in remote regions but also go beyond the call of duty to save as many lives as possible.

Sunday POST caught up with two such doctors who with their persistent efforts have managed to transform the lives of people living in trying conditions.

God-like status for a doctor

The closeness was such that whenever I visited any village, people welcomed me with garlands in their hands as if I were a member of a World Cup winning Indian cricket team – Dr Chittaranjan Jena

In July 2017, on the very first day of his joining Koraput’s Girligumma Primary Health Centre (PHC) under Dasamanthpur block, Chittaranjan Jena was shocked to see some 10 diarrhoea patients vying for a single bed. He learnt that diarrhoea and malaria are two major diseases most people suffer from in the block. He also came to know that over a hundred people of Dasamanthpur and Kasipur died due to the outbreak of cholera in the year 2007.

“It was shocking to find out that around 140 people (unofficially it was more than 350) succumbed to cholera consuming porridge prepared from dry mango seeds and contaminated water of a nearby lake. It was then that I launched an unofficial project titled ‘Malaria, Diarrhea and Dengue Prevention in Hard to Reach Villages’ as part of the measures to contain diarrhoea.”

The drive, not part of his job profile, was launched in 12 villages including Ghatmundar, Alchi, Baghalmati, Kalati, Bendela, Fundaguda, Gadaliguma and Laresh.

Since the regions lack communication facilities, Chittaranjan had to trek miles to counsel patients about the ill impact of consuming lake water and mango kernel.

“I have formed a seven-member committee for each village who would assist ASHA workers and other health officials to take pregnant women to hospital and inform them about emergency medical cases. Initially it was not easy to communicate with them due to language. So, I took help of a translator with me to communicate with the people. But gradually I became well versed with the local dialects,” said the medico who now works at Tihidi CHC in Bhadrak.

He also had created ‘Gaonku Chala Committee’ which means ‘let’s go to the villages’ and offered services to the poor with the help of some like-minded people from his profession. He undertook various activities such as distribution of mosquito nets to prevent malaria and dengue, asked them to keep their surroundings clean to prevent mosquito breeding and also advised lactating mothers on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months. Besides, he made them understand that malaria is a disease caused by a parasite not the handiwork of any evil spirit.

That’s not all. He also launched another initiative ‘Swasthaya Sahayaka Bahini’ (SSB) which worked as an intermediate between villagers and medical authorities. They used to inform the authorities about the difficulties being faced by needy tribes in getting benefits from government schemes.

“I asked villagers to consume boiled water and taught the schoolchildren a seven-step hand-washing drill. Apart from medicines, I also provided free soaps to villagers to wash their hands. My efforts of three years yielded results as Dasamanthpur block witnessed zero diarrhoea incidences and the Koraput district came under Annual Parasitic Index having lowest number of diarrhoea cases,” said Chittaranjan who also received an award from the Union Health Ministry and Governor of Odisha for serving people selflessly and bringing remarkable change in a tribal block.

Sharing an anecdote, he says, “The closeness was such that whenever I visited any village, people welcomed me with garlands in their hands as if I were a member of a World Cup winning Indian cricket team. It may sound incredible, but they used to address me as Bhagaban Doctor( A god in form of a doctor). What else can a physician ask for? I will never forget the day when people bid farewell to me. They were all crying and urging me with folded hands to stay back. I am happy that the committees I formed are still working even after my transfer from the PHC,” says Chittaranjan, who is now posted at Tihidi Community Health Centre in Bhadrak.

Free consultations for

3,000 Covid-19 patients

I go beyond my area of jurisdiction to treat the patients as I want to see a healthy environment around me – Dr Suraj Kumar Jena

Hailing from Balasore, Suraj Kumar Jena joined Raj Berhampur CHC under Nilagiri block in 2019 after securing an MBBS degree from VIMSAR, Burla. In no time, Suraj carved a special place for himself in the hearts of the villagers for his dedication and commitment to his work. Apart from checking patients on his duty hours, he often makes the rounds of villages on holidays and conduct health camps to offer free health services.

“Earlier the people relied on superstitions and traditional therapies to treat diseases. The daily attendance at the CHC was not more than 10. I had to work hard to change their mindset and now I am happy that the CHC registers about 200 patients a day,” says Suraj, who offered free consultations to more than 3,000 Covid patients during the first wave.

He continues: “You would be surprised to know that even as patients’ condition deteriorated, people never came to hospital. They would rather trust witchcraft practices. Once, 20 people died suffering from unknown diseases in a span of two months at Tulankadaba village. On being probed, it was learnt that only eight people had died in that period out of which two succumbed to snakebites, two due to geriatric ailments, two of diarrhoea and one each suffering from cancer and kidney-related disease. There was no trace of unknown diseases. The villagers used to depend on river water for their daily chores and drinking purpose as a result of which many people suffered from diarrhoea. With our efforts, more tube wells were dug in the villages and our constant efforts in coordination with the ANM and ASHA workers changed the approach of the villagers.”

There was an instance when a serious malaria patient was not allowed to be taken to hospital in an ambulance. Suraj and his team had to wait for half a day to convince the patient’s kin to bring him to hospital. Besides, people at the hamlet claimed that they developed ‘magnetic powers’ in their body after getting vaccinated for Covid-19. Understandably, the villagers refused to vaccinations after the news spread. But Suraj and his team managed to convince them that their claim had no basis.

Recalling an anecdote he says, “A four-year old boy was brought to me who was suffering from fever. But the medicines did not help reduce his temperature at the beginning. So, his parents resorted to witchcraft practices to cure him. However, his condition still didn’t improve and he became critical. So, the couple had no option but to bring the child back to me. After administration of drugs, he not only gained sense and the body temperature also came down. The improvement changed the outlook of the couple forever. They admitted that treating patients through witchcraft practices is a stupidity. ”

part from looking after patients at his CHC, Suraj goes to hilly villages to treat patients. “My father and some of my childhood friends help me organise free health check-up camps and distribute free medicines among the needy. Being a doctor, I love to see a healthy society around me. That’s why I go beyond my area of jurisdiction when it comes to treating patients”, signs off SuraJ.

Rashmi Rekha Das, OP