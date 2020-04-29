Bhadrak: Outlets dealing with construction materials under Bhadrak Municipality area have been allowed to remain open from 6:00am to 6:00pm, district collector Gyana Das Wednesday said.

Das further added that the shops only with valid trade licences issued by Bhadrak Municipality authority will be allowed under this plan.

The decision was taken to provide employment to the poor, rejuvenate the local economy and expedite pending infrastructure projects before monsoon sets in.

That said, collector Das also asked all the commercial establishments to obey COVID-19 norms such as social distancing, wearing of masks and other instructions issued by government.

“Non-adherence of the aforesaid advisory shall lead to closure of the shop and action as per Sec 188 of IPC”, added Das.

The collector further clarified that no shops will be allowed to remain open in the containment zones.

Construction apart, the administration has also allowed electricians, IT repair mechanics, plumbers, among others to do home services except in containment zones. The district administration also advised these persons to obey the social distancing norms while conducting their business.

PNN