Bhadrak: The district of Bhadrak is fully geared up to celebrate Kali Puja, October 27. With only five days to go for the ‘festival of lights’ preparations are on at full swing. Kali Puja is performed with the same fervour that is noticed during the Baliyatra in Cuttack or Lakshmi Puja in Dhenkanal.

Nine pandals, decorations on which are at the finishing stages, have come up in this town including the big one at the Charampa station area. Artisans are working round the clock to give those a special decorative look. Some of them said that 60 per cent of the construction work is over, while making of the clay idols of Maa Kali are almost done. There are special themes for the pandals, with one of them resembling the ship ‘Titanic’. Others have been built in forms of historical palaces and sites of India.

The puja committees have already allotted spaces to hawkers for makeshift stalls at various places in the city. Foodcourt tents are under construction while spaces for ‘opera shows and joyrides have been earmarked.

Since thousands of puja revelers are expected here, their security is the top priority for the puja committees as well as the district administration.

SP Rajesh Pandit informed that the police are is going to install CCTV cameras at sensitive points. Adequate steps are also being taken to ensure fire safety. Similar steps are also being taken by the various committees conducting Kali Puja.

According to Bhadrak Kali Puja Mahasangha, ‘Kalas Sabhayatra’ will be held October 27. Puja will start from Diwali and will continue for 10 days. Immersions will take place November 6 as per the permission given by the district administration.

PNN