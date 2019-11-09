Bhadrak/Balasore: With cyclone Bulbul getting close towards landmass several coastal districts of the state are experiencing heavy winds and incessant rainfall. Bhadrak and Balasore districts are the worst affected so far.

The speed of wind in Bhadrak district is gathering strength with each passing hour. The district administration has shifted about 400 people to safety in Chandbali block.

Under impact of gale-force winds, huge trees could be seen getting uprooted blocking road communication at many places. At the time of filing this report, road communication have been disrupted at Baharabila – Sundarasahi and Bhadrak-Akhandalamani stretches. People are now using Fatehpur and Nadigaon roads as an alternative. Fire services personnel are on the spot trying to clear the roads.

The situation in Balasore district is getting worse. Both rainfall and the wind speed are increasing here. The people living in areas close to the coast are in constant fear. Waves as high as five to nine feet can be seen close to the shore at Udayapur, Talasari, Kirtania and Digha.

Danger signal III has been hoisted by the weather department at Digha. The district administration has taken all measures to ensure safety of lives and properties. NDRF, ODRAF and fire department staff are being kept in a high degree of readiness, Balasore district administration said.

The farmers here are apprehensive of incessant rain playing havoc with the ripe paddy crops in their farmlands. At some places, people are struggling to get their quota of drinking water as power supply has been snapped since Friday night.