Bhadrak: The district collector of Bhadrak Gyan Ranjan Das Monday issued an advisory asking people not to bring vehicles to the market after Bhadrak police arrested four shopkeepers and 21 violators for defying lockdown guidelines and using their vehicles.

According to the advisory, the vegetable markets, weekly markets and grocery stores have been instructed to remain open till 1:00pm. The fruit and dairy shops, meanwhile, will remain open from 8:00am to 10:00pm.

Police SP Rajesh Pandit informed that the administration will take strict action if lockdown norms are violated.

Police officials have decided to seize all two and four-wheelers if they ignore the lockdown regulation and roam around in the city using their vehicle.

“All the groceries and essentials are available in their own area. The entry and exits points have been blocked in most places. If someone wants to purchase any essentials, they can walk down and buy them,” said an official.

It may be mentioned here that Bhadrak administration had requested the people to walk to their neighbourhood stores to buy groceries and vegetables instead of using their vehicles as it was observed that people in large numbers rushed to shops Sunday after the 48-hour shutdown ended throwing caution to the wind and not maintaining the social distancing norms.

