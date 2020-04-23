Bhadrak: Bhadrak District Administration declared that bookstores and dhabas will remain open from Thursday in the district amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Sources said that book shops will remain in service between 6am to 1pm every day. Meanwhile, the district administration strictly instructed that book shops will be closed in Basudevpur and Bhandaripokhari areas of the district as the areas reported highest coronavirus positive cases recently.

The owners and staffers of the book stores were asked to maintain social distancing at their book stores. Strong action will be taken on those book store owners, if they were found flouting the social distancing norms.

On the other hand, all the dhabas situated starting from Ranitala to Akhuapada stretch will also open up for service as per their convenience every day. But customers will be only allowed takeaways. The owners of the dhabas are directed to establish washrooms/toilets near the dhaba.

The District Collector Gyana Das has directed the customers and the owners of the dhabas to maintain social distancing norms.

PNN