Bhadrak: Vigilance officials Thursday caught Bhadrak District Project Coordinator (DPC) office’s technical consultant Bailochan Puhana on charges of disproportionate assets (DA) to his known sources of income.

The investigators had been conducting simultaneous raids at Puhana’s triple storied residential house at Acharya Nagar, Jagannathpur in Bhadrak, native house in Bania, office premises in Bhadrak and several of his relatives’ residences to get to the surface of the case.

PNN/Agencies