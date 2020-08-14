Bhadrak: The steady rise in COVID-19 cases pushed the Bhadrak district’s tally beyond 1,300 with 118 fresh infection cases being reported from the district Friday. The district’s tally has gone up to 1,301.

Of the fresh 118 cases, only eight cases were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 110 were local contacts.

For the last few days the district has been witnessing more local cases than the ones from quarantine centres. This has now been a cause of headache for the district administration.

However, Bhadrak district collector Gyana Ranjan Das issued a video message wherein he asked the district’s denizens not to get panicked by the rising number of local cases being reported recently. He ascribed the increasing local cases to tests. “As more number of tests is being carried out, the local cases are increasing. There is nothing to fear in it,” he said.

Of the total 1,301 patients so far tested positive, 876 patients have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and 421 are undergoing treatment. The killer virus has so far claimed four lives in the district. So far, a total of 29,065 swab samples have been tested in the district.

PNN