Bant: While people of his age are either unemployed or sitting idle after unsuccessfully chasing after jobs, an engineer in Bant area of Bhadrak has taken up farming – mainly of white pig, rabbit rearing and Kashmir apple farming.

Becoming self sufficient with this farming, he has etched his own identity in the region more as a farmer than an engineer. He is Udaynath Kar, son of late Kanhu Charan Kar of Silindi village.

After completing his diploma in mechanical engineering in 1995, Udaynath refrained from chasing after jobs in private and government sectors. He rather wanted to do something on his own.

Initially, he did paddy farming and then switched off to business. But business was not his cup of tea. He started farming again on his 22 acres of land.

In his farm, he has taken up a variety of farming like pisiculture, poultry, goatry, rabbit rearing, peal culture, duck farming, dairy, dog breeding, grass farming and above all the Kashmir apple farming.

In 2017, his initiative to grow Kashmir apples was appreciated by a high level official from the Centre while visiting his farm. Now, he has added another farming – white pig rearing on experimental basis.

He has brought 20 white pigs from Gurdaspur in Rajasthan and is planning to bring 30 more to his farm. “White pig rearing is highly lucrative,” he exuded hope. Besides, he is trying to impart training to people on rearing on white pigs.

On his own effort, he is going to organize a four day-training programme for local people from April 20.

“Krushna Chandra Lenka, the livestock inspector from Basantia, extends a helping hand in the treatment and vaccination of the fowls, ducks, rabbits, cattle, pigs and dogs,” Udaynath said.

Block veterinary surgeon Dr Nirmal Kumar Barik said that one and a half acres of Udaynath’s farmland was included for grass farming under the state plan.

He added that all kinds of help will be provided to him for development of his farm. Udaynath hopes that given the extant and a variety of farming he is expected to earn about Rs 12 lakh per annum.

Most importantly, he has engaged some local in his farm and created scope of livelihood for them.

