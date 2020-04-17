Bhadrak: The Ganjam district administration had made spitting in public places an offence. It stated that those who do so in public will be penalized.

Now the Bhadrak district administration has followed suit. It has also banned spitting in public. The information was disclosed Friday by Bhadrak District Collector Gyana Ranjan Das.

In his order, Das said that spitting in public places will be treated as an offence and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators. The fine collected from violators will be deposited in the newly-created fund. The amount may later be used in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus.

People in this town have welcomed the move. They said the ban on spitting at public places should have been imposed much earlier.

Bhadrak district so far has reported three positive coronavirus cases and has been listed as a ‘hotspot’ district.

