Bhadrak: The famous Kali Puja at Charampa in Bhadrak district will be celebrated for seven days this year, instead of the usual nine.

To curb pickpocketing and theft amid large crowds, police officers in plain clothes will conduct surveillance, official sources said.

A peace committee meeting was held Wednesday evening at the Sadbhavana Conference Hall of Bhadrak Collectorate to ensure the smooth and peaceful observance of the festival.

The meeting was chaired by District Collector Dilip Routrai and attended by Superintendent of Police Manoj Raut, Additional District Magistrate Rabi Narayan Sahu, Deputy Collector Kaknath Mandal, Additional SP (Intelligence) Anshuman Dwivedi, Sub-Collector Saurabh Chakraborty, Bhadrak Tehsildar Priyadarshi Sangram Keshari Khuntia, and representatives of various puja committees.

With the district administration curtailing the festival to seven days this year, the celebration will begin October 20 and conclude October 27.

Puja committees have been instructed to complete idol immersion by October 27 night or the following morning.

A social media cell will be formed to monitor online activity during the festival. Women police officers will patrol crowded areas on scooters, SP Raut said. CCTV cameras will be installed at major pandals by both the police and organising committees.

To manage traffic, barriers on the National Highway will be removed to ease movement.

Truck owners have been instructed to remove long-parked vehicles along the Bhadrak–Charampa highway.

If not cleared within the stipulated time, the vehicles will be towed with assistance from the RTO, the SP warned.

However, some residents have expressed dissatisfaction over the two-day reduction in the festival duration. This discontent has also surfaced on social media.