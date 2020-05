Bhubaneswar: A Bhadrak man tested positive for coronavirus Friday taking the total number of cases to emerge out of the state to 246. The 33-year-old man is a Surat returnee.

Earlier in the day, there had been sharp spike with 26 new cases emerging in Odisha. Among the 27 new cases found in Odisha, 19 are from Ganjam district, five from Kendrapara and three from Bhadrak.

PNN