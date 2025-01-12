Mumbai: Actress Bhagyashree, who is currently in Odisha, has shared a glimpse of her favourite breakfast, which she has even when she travels.

Bhagyashree took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a plate of dosa, chutney and sambar.

For the caption, she wrote: “My fav breakfast… even when I travel.”

She then shared a picture of herself posing at the poolside dressed in a fiery red kaftaan. She captioned the post: “Colors of nature.”

The actress is currently in Jharsuguda, a city in Odisha, India. However, she did not reveal as to why she had travelled there.

Last month

December 11, Bhagyashree had once again shared a glimpse of her plateful of her “favourite” yumminess for breakfast.

The image had a plate of masala dosa, sambhar and chutney.

“Good morning! My favourite breakfast,” she wrote as the caption.

On December 27, Bhagyashree had a special birthday wish for her ‘first hero’ Salman Khan, whom she starred alongside in “Maine Pyaar Kiya”.

Bhagyashree shared throwback pictures and videos with Salman on her Instagram. She captioned the post, “Birthday Boy!! To my dost, my first hero, and the man who got the girls going hmmmm. Wish you a very happy birthday @beingsalmankhan #happybirthday #salmankhan.”

Salman and Bhagyashree were both newcomers when they starred together in “Maine Pyaar Kiya.” The film, produced by Rajshri Productions, marked Bhagyashree’s acting debut, while it was Salman’s first time playing a lead role, despite having previously appeared in a supporting role in “Biwi Ho To Aisi.”

The film tells the story of Prem and Suman, who start as friends and eventually fall in love. Despite facing numerous family challenges, they overcome these obstacles to be together. Alongside Salman and Bhagyashree, “Maine Pyaar Kiya” also features Alok Nath, Rajeev Verma, Reema Lagoo, Ajit Vachani, and Mohnish Bahl.

On the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen onscreen in “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video” directed by Mikhil Musale. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, and Subodh Bhave as leads.

IANS