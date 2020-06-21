Bhanjanagar: Fear of community transmission sparked panic here in Ganjam district after 10 traders tested positive for coronavirus, a report said Saturday.

The affected traders, all residents of various villages under Bhanjanagar block, tested positive for the virus Friday evening. This has sparked concern among residents as they fear that community spreading might have taken place in the area. However, the administration is yet to acknowledge it or any report available to substantiate the claims.

This has happened as people do not abide by social distancing rules, use of masks while going out, maintain cleanliness either at home or outside for which the district is witnessing a sharp rise in the number of corona-affected patients.

The block administration sealed the Baruda village and announced it as a containment zone Saturday, after two traders in the village tested positive for the virus, the previous day. Earlier, Baliagoccha under the block has been declared as a containment zone.

BDO Anil Kumar Sethi and police officials are keeping a close watch on the development in the containment zone. The weekend shutdown Saturday and Sunday has left the whole area deserted with people remaining confined to their homes. Sub-Collector Rajendra Minz visited various areas under the sub-division and took stock of the situation.

PNN