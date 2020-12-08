Bhubaneswar: The impact of nation-wide bandh call given by agitating farmer unions was evident in most of the state with roads wearing a deserted look. The bandh call was given by farmers as they oppose the new farm laws enacted by the Centre.

In major towns like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Berhampur etc, protestors were seen picketing at railway stations, bus stands and chowks, and staging road blocks by placing burning tyres, throwing normal life out of gear.

In the capital city of Bhubaneswar, there were protests staged at railway station, Lower PMG Square, Jayadev Vihar etc.

As the state government had ordered closure of its offices across the state Tuesday, all the government offices were seen closed. At the same time, labourer outfits, trade unions and some political parties including the Congress and the APP extended support to the farmers’ Bharat Bandh call.

Keeping the bandh call in view, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has suspended Mo Bus service.

PNN