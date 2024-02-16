Bhubaneswar: In Odisha, particularly in Bhubaneswar, the impact of the nationwide bandh called by several trade unions in solidarity with protesting farmers was minimal. Normal movement of vehicles was observed throughout the city and trains were operated as per their schedules, a source said Friday.

As part of the bandh, trade unions will organise a rally in Bhubaneswar. However, the call to halt vehicular movement in urban areas was not widely followed, with trade union leaders emphasising their intention to peacefully protest in front of central government offices, the source added.

However, Angul and Rourkela experienced noticeable disruptions, a source said. In Rourkela, bus services were halted, and several plants and industries in Kalunga and Rajgangpur areas remained closed. Additionally, mining operations in Kalta, Bimalagarh and Koida were suspended, the source added.

Worth mentioning, employees of state-owned Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and private public transport bus operators in Punjab went on strike Friday, leaving many commuters stranded as over 5,000 buses stayed off the roads.

The impact of the shutdown, which is from 6 am to 4 pm was also seen in neighbouring Haryana as shops and commercial establishments stayed closed. Petroleum dealers in Punjab closed filling stations to back the call of shutdown.

The activists of several farmer associations were seen asking traders at several places in the AAP-ruled Punjab to keep their shops and business establishments closed to mark the protest. Farmer leaders said they would block key roads and occupy toll plazas during the shutdown.

PNN & Agencies