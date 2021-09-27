Bhubaneswar: Various organisations staged protests in support of a 10-hour long ‘Bharat Bandh’ called earlier by Samyukt Kishan Morcha against the Centre’s three controversial agriculture laws, Monday.

The civic life in different Odisha districts was partially affected.

According to a source, most of the educational institutions in the state remained close due to the agitation. Public means of transport like bus and train services were adversely affected, the source said.

Commercial establishments also remained close in many parts of the state. However, emergency services continued uninterrupted.

Hundreds of protestors including the workers of Congress and other Leftist parties blocked roads at important locations in the state capital, including Balasore, Rourkela, Bolangir and other districts.

A number of Samyukt Kishan Morcha supporters staged ‘Rail Roko’ at Bhubaneswar railway station, an office-bearer of the outfit stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that bus services of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) have been suspended from 6.00am to 3.00pm September 27 in the wake of the nationwide call.

Trade, bank unions and many non-NDA political parties including the Congress have supported the cause of farmers and the bandh.

Samyukt Kishan Morcha is an umbrella body of around 40 unions.

PNN