Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 444 new Covid-19 cases, of which 59 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,24,764. Active caseload in the state now stands at 5,702.

Odisha also reported five (05) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,180 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported five (05) Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Sundargarh reported highest deaths (three), followed by Nabarangpur (two).

Out of the 444 new infections, 258 were reported from quarantine centres while 186 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 585 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 170 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 73 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Mayurbhanj (37), Jajpur (22), Balasore (16), Jagatsinghpur (13), Rayagada (nine), Angul and Nayagarh (eight each), Puri and Sambalpur (seven each), Ganjam (six), Kendrapara and Sundargarh (five each), Bhadrak (four), Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda and Keonjhar (three each), Subarnapur (two) and Bargarh, Deogarh and Nuapada (one each).

The State Pool reported 37 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,97,89,222 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 646.

PNN