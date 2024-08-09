Cuttack: To mark the silver jubilee celebrations of the Bharat Prativa Samman, Jay Bharat Foundation launched the ‘Sampark Rath Yatra’ of its brand Bharat Masala from Muktakasha Rangamancha in Puri recently. The Raths will cover the four directions of the state carrying invitations to the well-wishers of the company, the organisers informed.

At an event, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise Minister Gokulananda Mallik flagged off the Sampark Raths in presence of guests including Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattanayak. Speaking on the occasion, Mallik lauded the initiative of the foundation and highlighted the company’s tradition of sending invitation letters via the Sampark Rath to invite prominent individuals for the 25th-anniversary celebrations. Company’s managing director Susanta Kumar Panda shared insights into the 25-year journey of Bharat Masala. The founder and chairman of Jay Bharat Spices Private Limited Surendra Nath Panda, recounted the company’s humble beginnings and informed that it has now expanded globally, directly or indirectly supporting over 10,000 families. The event was managed by general manager (Operations) Arun Kumar Nayak, with support from production head Nabakrishna Pradhan.