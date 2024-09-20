Bhubaneswar: A day after the suspension of five cops of Bharatpur police station here on charges of gross misconduct, Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania Thursday directed the Crime Branch (CB) to launch a probe and bring to book the miscreants who abused and heckled Major Gurvansh Singh and his female friend while driving back home on Patharagadia-Chandaka Road in the wee hours of September 15.

Speaking to Orissa POST, a senior CB official said they have received the communication from the DGP office and launched a hunt for the miscreants. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken a suo motu cognizance of the incident and sought an action taken report (ATR) from the DGP in this connection within three days.

Sources said Gurvansh and his female friend were returning home in the wee hours of Sunday when they were misbehaved by around 10-12 miscreants on Patharagadia-Chandaka Road when the two objected to their rash driving. However, to their horror, when the duo approached the Bharatpur police to complain in this regard, they were subjected to physical torture and sexual assault by on-duty cops at the police station. The Odisha Police Wednesday suspended Bharatpur IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, SI Baisalini Panda, ASI Salilamayee Sahoo, ASI Sagarika Nath and constable Balaram Hansda in connection with the incident.