New Delhi: Indian comedian Bharti Singh and husband-screenwriter Harsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their second child.

The couple shared a joint post on Instagram Monday. It featured Singh and Limbachiyaa posing together for a picture, with the comedian flaunting her baby bump.

“We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon,” read the caption.

Singh and Limbachiyaa tied the knot December 3, 2017, in Goa. They welcomed their first child, Laksh Singh Limbaachiya April 3, 2022.

Limbachiyaa has written for shows including ‘Comedy Circus Ke Tansen’, ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’, and ‘Comedy Nights Live’. He also wrote dialogues for the films ‘PM Narendra Modi’ and lyrics for the title-track of the film ‘Malang’.

Singh has participated in several reality shows including ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5’, ‘Nach Baliye 8’, and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’. In 2019, she appeared on ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’, a show conceptualised by Limbachiyaa for Colors TV.