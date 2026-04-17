Kendrapara/Rajnagar: Bhitarkanika National Park and the adjoining Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary will remain closed for tourists and local visitors from May 1 to July 31 to facilitate the breeding and nesting of estuarine (saltwater) crocodiles.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Mangrove Forest Division (Wildlife), Rajnagar, Vardaraj Gaonkar, said Thursday that the annual restriction is imposed to ensure minimal disturbance to crocodiles during their critical breeding period.

During the ban, entry into key crocodile habitats such as Bhitarkanika, Dangamala, and Ragadapati forest blocks will be strictly prohibited. The presence of tourists in these areas can disrupt the reptiles’ breeding and nesting process, when they are particularly sensitive to external disturbances. Officials noted that estuarine crocodiles tend to become aggressive if disturbed during this period, and most crocodile attacks are reported during the nesting season. The restriction, therefore, is also aimed at ensuring public safety. The park authorities had recorded 116 estuarine crocodile nests last year across the Kanika, Gahirmatha, Mahakalapara, and Rajnagar forest ranges.

Female crocodiles in Bhitarkanika can grow up to 14 feet and typically lay 40-50 eggs. Larger females are known to lay even more. On average, about 30 hatchlings emerge per nest, as nearly 10 per cent of the eggs are destroyed by predators. The incubation period for the eggs ranges from 75 to 80 days. According to the latest census conducted in 2026, a total of 1,858 estuarine crocodiles were spotted in and around the water bodies of the Rajnagar Mangrove Forest Division (Wildlife), reflecting a healthy and growing population in the region.