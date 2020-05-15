Bhograi: After a youth tested positive for COVID-19 in Sunadharbasana under Bhograi block in Balasore, the administration apprehended that he could be a super spreader. This apprehension has come up when COVID-19 infection is reportedly growing in the area, a report said.

Keeping this in view, the administration has imposed shutdown at eight places since Wednesday. The shutdown will be in force for seven days.

The villages where shutdown has been declared are Ishwarpur (Sultanpur panchayat), Sunabadharna, Matikhana, Plasia, Malaruan, Jalasahi (all in Sunabadharabasana panchayat), Kashimpur and Bhograi market.

The main road connecting Thana Chhak to Bhograi market, Baitapur and Bhograi market were sealed.

According to locals, the COVID-infected youth was married at Ramnagar in East Medinapore district of West Bengal last month. He is said to have contracted the virus there. On return home, he had visited several places.

Amid increasing COVID-19 cases in this coastal pocket, people have been living in constant fear of community infection after this case was detected.

Three days ago, 15 people lodged in 11 quarantine centres tested positive for coranavirus. 11 of them had returned from West Bengal with more cases having links with neighbouring West Bengal.

