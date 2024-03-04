Mumbai: Hindi film star Kartik Aaryan and actress Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in the blockbuster film ‘Animal’ were spotted at the office of a production house in Mumbai Sunday.

The meeting seems to be for their upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. Triptii was dressed in smart casuals, which included a pair of denims, a yellow ochre coloured shirt and a jacket. She accessorised her look with a sling bag.

Kartik sported a pair of black pants and a denim shirt. He was seen walking next to the iconic machine gun that was used as a prop in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’,

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan, introduced a mystery lady from the upcoming instalment of the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a piece of a jigsaw puzzle from the picture of an actress. The netizens were quick to make their guess, saying it’s Triptii Dimri. Kartik wrote in the caption, “Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko #Bb3MysteryGirl #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Diwali2024”.

One user commented, “Tripti Dimri”. Another wrote, “Manjulika vs bulbul” referencing the characters of Manjulika, and Bulbbul played by Triptii in the streaming film ‘Triptii’.

A third user wrote, “Bhabhi 2 in bhool bhulaiya 3 (sic)” referencing Triptii’s character of Zoya (Bhabhi 2) in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’.

‘Animal’ has completely changed the graph of Triptii’s career even though she has delivered stellar performances in films like ‘Bulbbul’, ‘Qala’ and ‘Laila Majnu’.

