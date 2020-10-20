Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday conducted raids on the office and houses of assistant executive engineer, GPH Division-II, Bhubaneswar, Rabindra Nath Pradhan for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. Raids are continuing at six places simultaneously at the time of filing this report.

The properties that are being raided are a double storey building at Naypalli in this city, an apartment on Plot No-51 at Kanchilo, Nuagaon in Balianta area, a single storey building at Naharakanta in Balianta area, Pradhan’s office at GPH, Division-II, Unit-III here, a house of his relative at Kurunti in Balianta area and his native place at Ayodhya Nagar under Baidyanathpur police limits, Berhampur in Ganjam district.

The vigilance cell division officials raided the executive engineer’s properties after obtaining search warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance.

PNN