Bhubaneswar: A total of 118 new COVID positive cases were reported here Sunday taking the total tally to 2979 cases, the BMC informed in a tweet. All the positive cases have been shifted to COVID hospitals for further treatment and close and primary contacts have been asked to self-isolate.

Out of the 118 fresh cases, 69 are reported to be quarantine cases while 49 contracted the virus locally. Further, a total of 125 patients are reported to have recovered from the infection, the BMC informed. The recovered patients have been discharged from the COVID hospitals.

With this, the total recovered cases in the capital city has reached at 1691. 18 people have succumbed to the deadly infection so far while the total number of active cases in Bhubaneswar now stands at 1268.

