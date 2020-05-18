Bhubaneswar: The state capital Monday became coronavirus free with the recovery of the remaining three positive cases. Out of 50 Covid-19 cases detected in the city, 48 patients have been discharged while two died.

Bhubaneswar, which reported the state’s first Covid-19 case March 15 and first corona fatality April 6 was declared Monday free from the highly infectious disease. The last batch of three patients was among the state’s total 57 cases declared as Covid-19 cured patients. The city now has no active Covid case, Information & Public Relation Secretary Sanjay Singh said.

Of the 57 persons declared recovered from the disease Monday, 40 patients are from Ganjam district, 5 from Jagatsinghpur, 4 from Mayurbhanj, 3 from Bhubaneswar, 2 from Bolangir and one each from Sundargarh, Balasore and Kendrapara, he said.

With this, the total number of patients so far recovered from the disease went up to 277 out of a total 876 Covid-19 positive cases in the state. Four persons have died. As many as 48 new Covid -19 cases were detected Monday, official sources said.

Earlier, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal and Koraput districts were declared coronavirus free. The Covid-19 cases have been reported from 23 of the state’s 30 districts.