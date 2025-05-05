Bhubaneswar: A domestic help was arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly raping the house owner’s wife and minor daughter, police said Monday.

According to officials, the woman filed a written complaint at the Badagada police station Saturday, following which the accused, identified as Saroj Kumar Behera of Jajpur district, was arrested Sunday.

The police said the accused works as a domestic help in the house of the complaint. While working, the accused took photos and videos of the complainant and her minor daughter and started blackmailing them, the police said quoting the FIR.

Later, the accused allegedly blackmailed them. He allegedly raped them on multiple occasions in the last few weeks by threatening to make their obscene photos and videos viral.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime, the officer said. The police found during investigation that there was already a case in the name of the accused in Jajpur police station.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway, police said, adding that he was arrested under different sections of BNS, IT Act and POCSO Act.

PTI