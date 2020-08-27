Bhubaneswar: In a shocking revealation, a day after Rhea Chakraborty was booked under NDPS Act as Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to explore the case with a fresh drugs angle, Odisha capital Bhubaneswar suddenly came to national limelight in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.

According to Rhea’s WhatsApp chat messages — accessed by Times Now — the actress reportedly told friend Simone Khambatta that the marijuana available in Bhubaneswar is the ‘best ever” and that ‘Bhubaneswar is the scene'(for marijuana).

From the chat messages, that were reportedly exchanged in March 2017, it seemed like the actress was into drugs and its supply, Times Now channel reported.

The transcripts of the chats that were revealed are as follows:

WhatsApp Chat 1: Rhea-Gaurav Arya chat

‘You have MD?’

WhatsApp Chat 2:

‘Chim, you back?’ Simone Khambatta (Rhea’s friend) to Rhea

‘Dude, Bubaneswar is the scene,’ Rhea to Simone

‘Best weed ever,’ Rhea to Simone.

WhatsApp Chat 3: Rhea- Dipesh Sawant chat

‘Getting Green for Rs 5,000 1 bag.’

WhatsApp Chat 4: Rhea- Samuel Miranda chat

‘Can you send the PIN of small card and we can change PIN on netbanking na’, Rhea to Miranda

WhatsApp Chat 5: Rhea- Samuel Miranda chat

‘Hi, can you give Dipesh Rs 17,000 for 2 bags of weed? 1 for us & another for him & he will transfer it to us’, Miranda to Rhea.

PNN