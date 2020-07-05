Bhubaneswar: Cyber criminals have duped a man of around Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of installation of mobile towers of a reputed telecom service provider and an ATM kiosk on the plots of the victim in Balasore and Bhubaneswar.

The victim, a resident of Sailashree Vihar in the city here, has lodged a complaint in this regard with the Chandrasekharpur police. Police have started investigations into the issue after registering a case in this regard.

According to sources, the complainant applied for the installation of mobile towers of a reputed telecom operator on his landed properties at Motiganj under Balasore police limits and Gothapatana near the IIT in Bhubaneswar through online mode.

Subsequently, he received a phone call from some unknown persons who asked him to deposit Rs 29,000 for each installation. Accordingly, the victim deposited the amount in the accounts given by the fraudsters. The criminals also asked the victim to deposit more money into several bank accounts for various other reasons. The victim deposited a total of Rs3, 89,730 into various accounts for the installation of the towers.

The miscreants also informed the victim that they had the franchise of a reputed financial institution for installation of ATM kiosks on private properties. They asked the victim to pay additional Rs 1,73,800 for the installation of an ATM kiosk on the latter’s property.