By Manoj Kumar Jena, OP

Bhubaneswar: A Bhubaneswar resident has nurtured a unique passion for preserving the legacy of print media by collecting more than 12,000 newspapers.

His collection includes 5,920 varieties from 172 countries in 102 languages, along with 1,500 Odia newspapers. Shashank Shekhar Dash, a former print journalist, said he was disturbed to see many old dailies shutting down. “I was upset to see newspapers that kept people informed for years being abruptly closed. That’s when I decided to preserve their legacy by collecting them,” Dash said.

Dash began collecting newspapers in 2000, gradually building an archive that reflects both Odisha’s journalistic history and global print culture. Among his prized possessions is Utkal Deepika, Odisha’s first newspaper founded in 1866, as well as Kalinga, launched by Biju Patnaik in 1961. His collection spans rare, historic, discontinued and contemporary editions.

Also Read: Pollution Control Board faces heat over dumping yard

“I believe history plays a significant role in shaping our future. Since newspapers are considered the mirror of society, we must do our part to preserve their legacy. If newspapers in circulation today shut down, the only way to keep their heritage alive is by collecting them. These preserved editions will help future generations understand each newspaper’s value and its glorious history,” Dash said.

Dash showcased his newspaper collection at the National Press Day 2025 exhibition held at Jayadev Bhawan, where visitors were amazed by the diversity and scale of his archive. He displayed more than 500 newspapers, primarily Odia publications, featuring both vintage editions and current dailies.

“I will continue collecting newspapers, and I appeal to the government to establish a newspaper museum in the state where these can be permanently displayed. Such a museum would be valuable for research and many other purposes,” Dash said.