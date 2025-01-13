Bhubaneswar: The second Patha Utsav of the year at Jagamara New Road witnessed overwhelming enthusiasm and response from the citizens when the street turned into a stage.

The event, launched by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, City Mayor Sulochana Das, Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, along with Standing Committee Chairpersons and Corporators, drew scores of people from across the Capital City.

Attending the event, the H&UD minister said, “Patha Utsav is a good way of promoting a healthy environment and lifestyle, and we must encourage the people of Bhubaneswar to join it. He said that it is the responsibility of all of us to convey the message of creativity and innovation through this Patha Ustav to the people of the capital Bhubaneswar and strive to increase the confidence of the citizens.” The main stage in Sunday’s Patha Utsav came alive with electrifying performances by renowned artists, captivating the audience.

Singer Aseema Panda and Satyajeet Pradhan showcased their melodious charm, while Rapper Big Deal energised the crowd with his dynamic beats. Adding to the vibrancy, the Jaydev Dance Group delivered a mesmerising performance, making the event an unforgettable experience. Apart from the main stage, a slew of activities such as folk dances, art and craft exhibits, street performances, games, food stalls, rangoli and jhoti, Kiddo Kingdom, Yoga, events like ‘Bhubaneswar Got Talent’ and others captivated the citizens.

On a lively Sunday morning, the streets of Jagamara New Road came alive as the denizens enthusiastically participated in the street fest and enjoyed these vibrant offerings, creating a festive and engaging atmosphere for all. Earlier, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) ushered in the New Year with the first Patha Utsav of 2025 January 5, transforming the bustling Janpath into a vibrant cultural corridor. Patha Utsav, first launched in 2016, seeks to promote cultural engagement and foster a sense of community during the winter months.

PNN