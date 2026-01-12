Bhubaneswar: An inter-state cyber fraud racket was busted by the Bhubaneswar Police, which arrested 12 people, a senior officer said Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers raided a house in the Badagada police station area of the city Sunday and arrested the accused, seven of whom were from Bihar, four from Kerala and one from Odisha, he said.

The total amount of money involved in the fraud committed by the racket is being ascertained, he added.

We have seized 30 basic keypad mobile phones, 30 smartphones, two laptops, scratch cards and some letters, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said.

The accused were running a big cyber fraud racket in Bhubaneswar, he added.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said the gang used to cheat people in three ways — through gift vouchers, lottery tickets and loans.

He said the gang has cheated people from different states.