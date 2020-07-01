Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday said that 12 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While four of them are home quarantine cases, remaining eight are local contact ones.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 1st July 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/bIFPLarTGD — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 1, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday morning, 332 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 192 have recovered. While there are 135 active cases, four persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 251 new COVID-19 patients, including an NDRF personnel, taking the state’s tally to 7,316, a health department official said Wednesday. A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Ganjam district, but the state government attributed the death to terminal lung cancer.