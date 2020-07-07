Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday said that 29 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 14 of them are home quarantine cases, another 14 are local contact ones. The remaining patient is an employee of a COVID hospital.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 7th July 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/S4Q6Q9oMw2 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 7, 2020

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday morning, 479 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 277 have recovered. While there are 195 active cases, six persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha crossed the 10,000-mark Tuesday with 571 fresh infections, while the toll climbed to 42 as four more people succumbed to the disease. The total number of cases in the state stands at 10,097. Of the 571 new cases, 403 were reported from different quarantine centres and 168 were local contacts.