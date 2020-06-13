Bhubaneswar: Three more COVID-19 cases were detected in Bhubaneswar Saturday, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Among the three fresh cases, one is a 27-year-old man from Bhimpur area. He had a travel history to New Delhi. The second patient is a 36-year-old man from Bharatpur, near Kalinga Studio. He had also returned from New Delhi. The third one is a 48-year-old resident of HB Colony in Dum Duma area. All the three patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals here.

The process of tracing out the persons who have come in contact with the three patients has already been started. Primary contacts and neighbours have been asked to undergo home quarantine. The houses of those infected and that of their neighbours have already been sanitised, BMC officials informed.

In a separate development, the BMC said that one more infected patient in the city has recovered. He is a 35-year-old man from Jagamara area.

With the fresh detections and recoveries, the city’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 106. The number of active patients currently stands at 42 and the total recovery cases at 60.

PNN