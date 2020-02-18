Khandapara: Good wishes are flowing in for RPF constable Subrat Kumar Moharana ever since he saved the life of a woman Saturday after she fell from a moving train while attempting to board it in Bhubaneswar railway station.

Moharana — a resident of Hatamundapatna village in Kantilo area of Khandapara block in Nayagarh district — has been posted as a constable in RPF Bhubaneswar and was deployed at Bhubaneswar station on a fateful day.

Several tourists who came to visit Nila Madhab temple here felicitated Subrat with a shawl and flower bouquets after coming to know about his bravery Monday morning.

Later in the day, Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty met Subrat at railways office in Bhubaneswar and in presence of other officials, felicitated him for saving the woman’s life. Wishes are pouring in from several other quarters as well.

It may be mentioned here that the incident took place while the 25 years old woman Nibedita Sahu — an IT lecturer of Ramadevi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar – was trying to board Puri-Sambalpur express for Dhenkanal Saturday.

Nibedita, along with her brother, were in a hurry to attend her ring ceremony scheduled to be held Sunday. While attempting to get into the moving train, that was just pulling out of the station, her foot slipped and she fell down. The young woman was promptly rescued by Subrat that saved her from a certain death.

