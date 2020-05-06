Bhubaneswar: A few days ago Rahm Emanuel, an US politician said that people should never let a serious crisis go to waste. He meant to say that it’s an opportunity to do things people couldn’t do before. The comments had come in the context of coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic coronavirus has claimed over 2.54 lakh lives across the globe. The good news is nearly 12.50 lakh people have so far recovered. Though the outbreak will certainly affect many badly, it will also teach the whole world a few lessons.

Based on the lessons learnt from such a crisis, a couple of youths have come forward to organise a short film festival here titled ‘International COVID-19 Film Fest’.

Festival director Satyabrata Jena said, “Be it art, culture, literature, entertainment, business or personal life, all sectors have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Humanity is going through a crisis at the moment. But we need to be optimistic. So to spread positivity we are conducting the festival where everyone can share the lessons they have learnt from the situation through their films. The duration of the movies should be between two and five minutes that can be shot even with a mobile camera.”

The films will be viewed by jury members comprising actress Marianne Borgo (France), actor Quadrathuallh Tagbhi (Afganisthan) and filmmaker Richard Thumito, all participants and the viewers at the same time. The top three films will be given cash awards of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively, informed Satyabrata.

This apart, five more movies from different languages will also be awarded. Participants can send their entries by May 11. Entries are to be sent at covid19.filmfestival@gmail.com. The movies will be screened from 8.00am to 8.00pm. Organisers said that the screening date will be announced May 13.

The festival is open to films from all countries. Organisers are expecting participants from countries like the USA, Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Afghanistan besides India.

